Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ASXC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 340,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,781,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

ASXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

