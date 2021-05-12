ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Truist lifted their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.20. 1,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,098. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. ASGN has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.