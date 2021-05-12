Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.66. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $104.45 and a 52 week high of $278.34.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.