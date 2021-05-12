ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $630.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $636.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $283.31 and a 1-year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

