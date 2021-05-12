Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AWH stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.13 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.