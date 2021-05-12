Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

ASMB stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

