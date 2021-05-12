Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,079 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448,165 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 636.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 467,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,364,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 163,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000.

BSJL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. 7,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

