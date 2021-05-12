Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,012,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

