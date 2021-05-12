Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,049. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.