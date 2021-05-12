Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 13,571 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEMM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. 2,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,989. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11.

