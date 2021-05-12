Asset Dedication LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. 998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.