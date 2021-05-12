Asset Dedication LLC Sells 8,897 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 443,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.17. 31,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,432. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

