Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $544,455. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

AMGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.52. 55,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

