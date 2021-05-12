Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $62.56.

