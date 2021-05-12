Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 44,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.41. 98,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,354. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day moving average is $228.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,206. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

