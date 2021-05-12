Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $366,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.28. 20,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

