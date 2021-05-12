Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 9,471 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. The company has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

