Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 47,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 465,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144,343 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,111,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.