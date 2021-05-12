Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 211,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,291. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

