ATB Capital Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.16. The firm has a market cap of C$20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

