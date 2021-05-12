Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Acquires $81,540.00 in Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACBI stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

