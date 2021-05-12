Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Acquires $81,540.00 in Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ACBI stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
