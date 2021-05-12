Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report $385.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.00 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,929. Atlas has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

