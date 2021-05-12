Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

