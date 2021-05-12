Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.533 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

ANZBY opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ANZBY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

