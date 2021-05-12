Auto (AUTO) Price Reaches $2,897.40 on Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Auto coin can now be bought for $2,897.40 or 0.05543600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $42.30 million and $23.10 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

