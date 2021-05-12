Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $291.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company expects revenue growth to lag despite improving sales environment due to its subscription model in fiscal 2022. Lower revenues from Vault solution are expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, Autodesk expects majority of free cash flow to be generated in the second-half of the year, which adds uncertainty to growth prospects. Nevertheless, portfolio strength is helping Autodesk counter competition and win customers. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 solution and success of the maintenance to subscription program are key catalysts. Higher demand for cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites is expected to drive top line growth. Moreover, the recently completed Innovyze acquisition positions Autodesk as a technology leader in end-to-end water infrastructure solutions.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.91.

Shares of ADSK traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

