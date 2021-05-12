Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 320.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $261.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

