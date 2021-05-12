Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

AVDL opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

