Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

