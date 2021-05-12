Avestar Capital LLC Has $287,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,316 shares of company stock worth $17,698,331. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.