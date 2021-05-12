Avestar Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

