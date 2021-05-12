Avestar Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

