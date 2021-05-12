Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock worth $671,623,337 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

