Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,425 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

