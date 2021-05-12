Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Avient posted sales of $609.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

AVNT traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $53.39. 429,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,711. Avient has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

