Awm Investment Company, Inc. Acquires 13,146 Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

