Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.99 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $180,419.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 317.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.83 or 0.00925231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00109518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062646 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

