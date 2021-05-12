Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $52.74

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.74, but opened at $50.00. Axonics shares last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 18,829 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Get Axonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 265,766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $13,229,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.