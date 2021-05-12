BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $7.25. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 39,195 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

