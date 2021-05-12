Ballard Power Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLDP. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

