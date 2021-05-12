Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.10 million-$476.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.24 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.63.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

