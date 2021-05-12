Bank of America Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Neutral”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

ExlService stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 9.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

