Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $6.26 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

