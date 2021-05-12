Barclays Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $24.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.
TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
NYSE TU opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
