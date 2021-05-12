Barclays Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $24.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE TU opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

