Barclays Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €221.86 ($261.01).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €230.20 ($270.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €250.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. zooplus has a 52 week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 52 week high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.