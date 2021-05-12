Barclays Upgrades Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to “Overweight”

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE WHD opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. Cactus has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,621,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,882,339 in the last ninety days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cactus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cactus by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.