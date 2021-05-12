Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

