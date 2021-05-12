Barrington Research Boosts ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $170.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MODV opened at $140.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,813,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

