Barrington Research Boosts ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $170.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of MODV opened at $140.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $184.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,813,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
