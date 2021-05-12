BASIC Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.52 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $780,746.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00084303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.09 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00067725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00110442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061979 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.