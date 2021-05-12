Beam 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.73 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Beam has a total market cap of $122.85 million and $34.73 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000816 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 156.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 87,907,880 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.